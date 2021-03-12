-
The bill guarantees access to a lawyer for low income tenants facing eviction.
Baltimore landlords would not be able to evict tenants whose leases have expired under a bill introduced to the City Council Monday night.Councilman…
As Maryland’s annual General Assembly session opens Wednesday, a coalition of lawmakers and advocates are pushing a package of bills that would provide…
The Baltimore County Council is voting on a bill Monday evening that aims to protect tenants from eviction during the pandemic. The bill consists of…
More than half of the rental units in Baltimore City are one and two-family homes, according to a study by the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.…