City Council President Zeke Cohen on a stalled housing bill; plus, improving school transportation

Tom's guest today is the president of the Baltimore City Council, Zeke Cohen.

He’s been a strong advocate for a package of zoning bills that originally enjoyed wide support from the council, but now it appears that some members are having second thoughts.



Tom and the council president discuss what kind of input council members have received from the community in recent weeks and what that means for the bills moving forward, as well as other issues before the council.

Council President Zeke Cohen joins us in Studio A.