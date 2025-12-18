2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

City Council President Zeke Cohen on a stalled housing bill; plus, improving school transportation

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Owners of vacant properties in Baltimore City could be responsible for a slew of fees, under the terms of three bills being considered by city council. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
Owners of vacant properties in Baltimore City could be responsible for a slew of fees, under the terms of three bills being considered by city council.

Tom's guest today is the president of the Baltimore City Council, Zeke Cohen.

He’s been a strong advocate for a package of zoning bills that originally enjoyed wide support from the council, but now it appears that some members are having second thoughts. 
   
Tom and the council president discuss what kind of input council members have received from the community in recent weeks and what that means for the bills moving forward, as well as other issues before the council.

Council President Zeke Cohen joins us in Studio A.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRCity Council President Zeke CohenHousing
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
