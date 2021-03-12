-
Baltimore landlords would not be able to evict tenants whose leases have expired under a bill introduced to the City Council Monday night.Councilman…
As Maryland’s annual General Assembly session opens Wednesday, a coalition of lawmakers and advocates are pushing a package of bills that would provide…
The Baltimore City Council is to vote on a bill Monday night that would provide lawyers to tenants facing eviction cases. The bill comes amid concerns…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have ordered a moratorium on evictions through the end of this year to contain the spread of COVID-19.…
Just a day after Maryland courts began new eviction hearings for failure to pay rent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a…
More than half of the rental units in Baltimore City are one and two-family homes, according to a study by the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.…