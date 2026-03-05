What's Next for the Key Bridge? The Big Dig live podcast taping comes to Baltimore

Two years ago, Maryland woke up to the shocking news that the Francis Scott Key Bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River after being hit by the cargo ship Dali. The tragedy claimed the lives of six men who were working on the half century old bridge, taking with it one of the state’s busiest interstate connectors and a vital beltway link for the East Baltimore community.

As crews sifted through the wreckage, conversation soon turned to the murkier questions of how the bridge will be replaced, the cost, and who will pay for it? The economic and human impact of the collapse is a chance to think broadly about other forms of regional transit, and how we satisfy all the competing interests while still getting the project done efficiently.

Join Ian Coss, host of the acclaimed podcast The Big Dig, on Tuesday March 31 for a special live taping at the Baltimore Museum of Industry covering these questions and more. Coss will be joined on stage by Congressman Johnny Olszewski and WYPR reporter Wambui Kamau, along with other special guests.

Doors open at 6:30. The program will begin at 7:00. Admission is free; RSVP now!

This event is co-sponsored by WYPR and the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

