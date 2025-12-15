Downtown Baltimore housing project will serve people with low incomes

The 42-unit building at 111 Park Avenue, called Sojourner Place at Park, will provide apartments for people who have been chronically unhoused, including those on disability.

Shannon Snow of Episcopal Housing Corporation said the building’s name honors Sojourner Truth, the abolitionist and women’s rights activist.

“It represents people coming home back to safe and supportive shelter and a community,” she said.

The building will house people earning 30% to 70% of the area’s median income. In Baltimore City, that's $27,400- $55,280 according to a report compiled by Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

Per the same report, rent for the one‑bedroom apartments range from $685 to $1,382 a month, depending on income.

Moseley Architects The 42-unit building is expected to come online in early 2027

Each resident will have access to a therapist and case manager onsite, as well as comprehensive services through Health Care for the Homeless clinics, including medical care, mental health support, social work, addiction treatment, and dental services.

“These services are key to helping residents stay stable once they’re housed,” said Kevin Lindamood, the nonprofit’s president and CEO.

Sojourner Place at Park is the third development by Episcopal Housing Corporation and Health Care for the Homeless under the Sojourner Place model, following earlier projects at Argyle and Oliver.

Lessons learned from those projects are guiding this development, Snow and Lindamood said, including ensuring supportive services are available to all residents, coordinating partners, and choosing a location that supports long-term stability.

The building will be across from the Superblock redevelopment and near mass transit and walkable amenities. The $28 million project is funded by the state of Maryland, the city of Baltimore, and private donors including the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and the Hackerman Foundation.

Beacon Communities will manage the property.

Southway Builders and Mosley Architects will oversee construction, which includes preserving the facades of the Historic Five and Dime District.

“This is going to be amazing,” Snow said. “Because we are in a historic district, we needed to keep the historic fabric.”

Residents are expected to move in by early 2027.

