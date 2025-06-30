Leases in Maryland will now come with a mold clean-up plan

After hearing from renters across Maryland, State Senator Shaneka Henson sponsored the Tenant Mold Remediation Act in this year’s session of the General Assembly.

The new law goes into effect Tuesday.

Just as tenants get brochures about lead, they’ll now get one on mold — something the American Lung Association says can cause serious harm.

The law gives landlords 15 days to assess mold after a tenant reports it and says remediation should happen within 45 days, though there is flexibility.

Maryland Realtors, which represents about 30,000 members, initially opposed the bill . But changes to the legislation helped ease their concerns.

Lisa May, director of advocacy and public policy at Maryland Realtors, said in a statement that amendments made the bill more favorable.

“Specifically, the bill as passed provided flexibility to a property owner if they are unable to fully remediate mold in a 45-day time period,” May said.

“The requirement to provide the mold brochure to tenants was also adjusted to be given at the time of lease signing and upon tenant request. Both of those were items we requested, along with other members of the residential rental community,” she continued.

Henson told WYPR that mold should be regulated.

“I've seen tenants in my office, with rashes,” Henson continued. “Even their children experienced wheezing, coughing, itchy eyes, runny noses, and were missing time from school due to asthma.”

When crafting the bill, Henson said she was surprised to learn that mold spores can spread long after exposure. She added that she hopes the bill will help families across the state breathe a little easier.

The legislation also tasks multiple state agencies with tracking reports and creating a statewide standard for mold remediation. That includes the Department of the Environment, Department of Health, Department of Housing and Community Development, and Department of General Services.

Henson said each agency brings specific expertise: the environment department understands microbial growth and air quality; the health department knows how mold affects the body; housing understands family displacement; and general services handles repairs and structural needs.

The law applies to all types of mold.