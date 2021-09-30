Roundtable: Freshman City Council Members Ramos, Conway & Porter

Today on Midday, it’s Midday on Politics, with a focus on local government. Tom's guests today are three members of the Baltimore City Council: Phylicia Porter lives in Pigtown and represents the 10th district. Odette Ramos lives in Charles Village and represents the 14th District. Mark Conway lives in North Guilford and represents the 4th District.

They were all elected in 2020. They are part of a group of five freshman lawmakers who have been in office about 10 months. In 2016, the Council had eight new members. Two of them, Shannon Sneed and Leon Pinkett, chose not to run for re-election to their council seats, choosing instead to run in the primary for City Council President. Nick Mosby won that election. He is serving in that position for the first time. Comptroller Bill Henry and Mayor Brandon Scott were also elected to their offices for the first time.

All of which is to say that of the 17 public officials elected to run City Hall, only two, Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton and 11th district Councilman Eric Costello have served more than one term. Some would say that this infusion of new people brings fresh perspectives and new ideas to city government. Others worry that lack of experience in elective office might impede efforts to govern effectively.

Listeners, what do you think? What are your priorities for our city government? If you have questions for our three Council members, you are welcome to let us know.

Councilman Conway joins us on our digital line. Councilwomen Ramos and Porter join us on Zoom.

Baltimore City Hall, at 100 Holliday Street, is the city's official seat of government, and houses the offices of the Mayor and the City Council of Baltimore.

