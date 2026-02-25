WYPR's At the Table Harbor Cruise set for April 23

Join us April 23 for WYPR's At the Table Harbor Cruise, an intimate soiree aboard the Catherine Marie, Watermark's flagship yacht, as we cruise around the harbor and enjoy dinner, drinks, live music and whiskey tasting with WYPR's on air hosts.

It's a chance to meet some of your favorite voices, including WYPR's Morning Edition host, Taylor Holbrooks, seasoned WYPR host Andy Bienstock, Five Minutes of Baltimore History host Johns Hopkins and more!

Tickets include dinner curated by Chef's Expressions, beer, wine and spirits, a whiskey tasting hosted by McClintock Distillery and live music.

Boarding is 5:45pm at the Baltimore Finger Piers, 555 Light Street. The Catherine Marie departs at 6pm and returns at 8:45pm.

Guests are encouraged to park at the Royal Sonesta Hotel/Harbor Court Garage at 30 East Lee Street for discounted parking (ask a Watermark crew member or ticket stand agent for the discount QR code to scan before leaving the garage).

Early bird tickets are $175 for WYPR & WTMD members, and $200 for the general public, and will increase to $200 and $225, respectively, on March 15.

WYPR's At the Table Harbor Cruise is made possible in part by Modera Wealth.