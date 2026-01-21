New/Next Film Fest announces 2026 dates, call for entries

The New/Next Film Festival, presented by Baltimore Public Media, will return for a fourth edition October 1-4, 2026in Baltimore’s historic 5-screen Charles Theatre, and has announced its call for entries via FilmFreeway.

The festival also recently launched its New/Next Film Festival home-viewing archive, a comprehensive public list of all films screened throughout the festival’s history alongside regularly updated information regarding where each film can be accessed by the general public via video-on-demand, streaming, and/or physical media.

Since its debut edition in 2023, New/Next has established itself as an essential new showcase for vital emerging voices in cinema. Its 2025 edition presented over 100 short films and 30 features, including the world premieres of Mechi Lakatos & Lucy Sandler’s inspired alt-comedy Danny Is My Boyfriend; Daniel Christian’s impactful documentary Possum Town; and Micah Van Hove’s Herzogian narrative Snake Oil Song, as well as the U.S. premiere of Tucker Bennett’s dystopian sci-fi/comedy In the Glow of Darkness.