-
NewsA bill that would prevent landlords from charging tenants late fees until after they receive public assistance funds ran into a mixed reception in a city…
-
New data from the District Court of Maryland and Department of Legislative Services shows that landlord-tenant court cases in Maryland have been on a…
-
Just a day after Maryland courts began new eviction hearings for failure to pay rent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a…
-
Renters in Baltimore City who lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic can receive financial assistance under a $13 million renter relief program…