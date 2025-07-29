Walker defends IG nomination amid skepticism on Baltimore County Council

The embattled nominee for Baltimore County Inspector General, Khadija Walker, made her case Tuesday night before a skeptical county council, a majority of whom have said they will only support the current IG, Kelly Madigan.

Walker told council members that she meets and exceeds the qualifications for the job including more than 20 years of federal experience in the inspector general profession.

“With a strong record of leading audits and investigations to identify fraud, waste and abuse,” Walker said.

Several of the council members who said they will vote only for Madigan, showed some of their concerns about Walker in their questioning.

Councilman Wade Kach, a Republican, asked Walker if she had ever led an office as inspector general. She said no.

Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, wanted to know if she had ever investigated an elected official.

“At the federal IG level we would not have investigated elected officials but we would have definitely looked at senior executives,” Walker said.

Republican Todd Crandell questioned whether she could do the job while commuting from her home in Fredericksburg, VA.

“Residency wasn’t a requirement for the job and I don’t think it will interfere at all with me getting to work every day,” Walker told Crandell.

“Rough commute,” Crandell said.

“You’ve stepped into a charged atmosphere,” Crandell told Walker. She agreed.

Walker added she has not been following the news coverage over the IG controversy “just for peace of mind.”

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier nominated Walker to be the next IG, but it is up to the council to decide if she takes office. The up or down confirmation vote is expected Monday.

In May, four months after being appointed county executive, Klausmeier had her first meeting with Madigan. She handed Madigan a letter that said she was not going to be renominated. Klausmeier encouraged her to apply again for the job and that was going to be open to other applicants. Madigan did so and was one of 23 applicants.

Why Klausmeier chose not to renominate Madigan has been a political guessing game in Baltimore County.

Klausmeier said the county charter required her to open up the hiring process. Madigan and others, including council members and the Association of Inspectors General disagreed with Klausmeier’s reading of the law. Despite that, Klausmeier did not ask County Attorney James Benjamin to weigh in on what the charter said regarding reappointing the inspector general.

Madigan’s supporters have questioned Klausmeier’s motives and objected to her being involved in the selection of a nominee. They argued that it is a conflict because the county executive can be investigated by an inspector general.

But Klausmeier challenged that in an open letter she released Monday night.

Klausmeier said the charter states that it is the county executive who appoints the inspector general. She pointed out that that section of the charter was unanimously approved by the county council in December of 2023 and sent to the voters for final approval. It passed with 81% of the vote.

In that letter, Klausmeier also defended Walker’s experience as an auditor rather than as an inspector general. Madigan’s supporters see that as a weakness.

“Ms. Walker has extensive experience leading audits of large federal programs, a commonplace and valuable skill for

inspectors general,” Klausmeier wrote. “Auditors are well trained in identifying waste, fraud, and abuse. Moreover, Ms.

Walker has demonstrated experience leading both audits and investigations.”

Walker has more than 20 years of experience at the federal level, including at the Environmental Protection Agency and most recently at the U.S Agency for International Development’s Office of Inspector General.

Before Tuesday’s council meeting, several dozen supporters of Madigan held a rally outside the historic courthouse in Towson. Huddled under a patch of shade on a blistering hot day, they held signs with the same theme: Reappoint Madigan Now. Retain the Honorable Kelly Madigan. Reject Walker.

“We all respect Kelly Madigan and the work that she and her team have done uncovering waste, fraud and abuse of power wherever the evidence leads,” said Peta Richkus, a rally organizer.

