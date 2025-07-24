Klausmeier rejects Madigan, goes with another nominee for Baltimore County inspector general

Two and half months after she told Inspector General Kelly Madigan that she would have to reapply for her job, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier Thursday announced her nominee, and it’s not Madigan.

She picked Khadija Walker, who Klausmeier says has more than 20 years of experience, for the position.

The county executive’s decision not to reappoint Madigan puts her on a collision course with members of the county council. They decide whether her choice will take office.

Four out of seven council members said again on Thursday that they will only confirm Madigan.

Republican Wade Kach said as an elected official he has an obligation to take a look at Walker’s resume but he added, “When you have somebody doing a good job and that person is interested in continuing that job, that's the direction that we need to go.”

Republicans Todd Crandell and David Marks, and Democrat Izzy Patoka also said Thursday they will only support Madigan for reappointment.

A rally in support of Madigan had already been planned for Tuesday, before the county council’s next meeting. Council members are expected to question Walker at that meeting.

In a statement, Klausmeier praised Walker’s experience.

“Khadija has more than 22 years of high-level Inspector General experience—notably in her work to hold the federal government accountable in the wake of the Flint, Michigan and Jackson, Mississippi water crises—which has prepared her to be a champion for communities and unafraid to challenge waste, fraud, and abuse at any level,” Klausmeier wrote.

Patoka said he is still reviewing Walker’s credentials.

“There is a substantial amount of experience at the federal level,” Patoka said. “I’m not clear on how that will translate to the local level. More needs to be determined on that.”

Klausmeier informed Madigan in May that she would not be reappointed but could reapply for the position. Klausmeier said at the time that she was required by law to open up the process to other applicants. That was disputed by Madigan and others and Klausmeier never asked County Attorney James Benjamin to clarify the law.

In a letter sent Monday to Klausmeier and members of the county council, the Association of Inspectors General said the current process may be irreparably damaged. It said Klausmeier did not conform with the law on how to reappoint the IG.

“The selection of an inspector general under this current process would not, and should not, garner the trust of the public,” according to the association.