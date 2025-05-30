Baltimore County's award-winning 'fraud fighter' might now be out of a job

WYPR Baltimore County reporter John Lee hosts Midday and speaks with Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan.

Madigan held the position since the office's inception in 2020, and received praise for her active role in investigating waste, fraud and abuse in county government. But at the end of five-year term in January, Madigan learned she would have to reapply to continue a second term.

In a May 12 letter to Madigan, County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said that it’s the county code that requires her to open up the process for hiring an inspector general rather than reappoint Madigan.

County Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, said while he is not an expert on the code, reappointing Madigan is about employee retention.

“Just do the right thing and retain your strong employees,” Patoka said. “I think Ms. Madigan has demonstrated that she is a very good employee who does her job very well.”

Patoka added, “I reject the notion that the code stipulates one way or the other. I think this boils down to let’s do the correct action.”

