Majority of Baltimore County Council back only Madigan for Inspector General

A majority of the Baltimore County Council are saying they will only confirm Kelly Madigan as the county’s inspector general.

Those council members are pushing back against County Executive Kathy Klausmeier opening the process to consider other applicants, rather than simply reappointing Madigan.

A majority of council members saying it’s Madigan or nobody is critical because while Klausmeier nominates the IG, her choice needs the council’s confirmation.

In a statement, Republican Councilman Wade Kach said, “Unequivocally, I support reappointing Kelly Madigan as IG. No other potential nominee has my backing.”

When asked whether they agree with Kach and will only support Madigan, Republicans Todd Crandell and David Marks and Democrat Izzy Patoka said yes. The other three council members did not return requests for comment.

Marks said it’s time for Klausmeier to drop her plan to consider other applicants.

“I think it’s become a considerable distraction for the county executive and there are a number of things that both she and the county council want to get done over the next year and a half and I think it’s time to bring this to a resolution,” Marks said.

Patoka said, “To me it’s always been about employee retention and if we have a great employee we want to keep that employee with Baltimore County government.”

When told by a reporter that a majority of council members said they will only confirm her, Madigan said, “I am grateful to those four members of council for recognizing the statute and rewarding the hard work of the office.”

A spokeswoman for Klausmeier did not return a request for comment.

23 people have applied for the position, including Madigan.

Klausmeier argues the county charter requires that she hold an open process. Madigan and others disagree, countering the charter is clear that the IG can be reappointed.