National watchdog group slams Baltimore County’s Inspector General selection process

The Association of Inspectors General said it is deeply concerned about the way Baltimore County is picking its next watchdog of fraud, waste and abuse.

In a letter sent Monday to County Executive Kathy Klausmeier and members of the county council, the AIG said the current process may be irreparably damaged. It said Klausmeier did not conform with the law on how to reappoint the inspector general.

“The selection of an inspector general under this current process would not, and should not, garner the trust of the public,” according to the association.

It said that under the law, Klausmeier could have reappointed Inspector General Kelly Madigan or replaced her. Instead, she wanted it both ways. Klausmeier decided not to reappoint Madigan, while at the same time inviting her to reapply for her position.

“The process of selecting an independent inspector general must be lawful and the actions the county administration has pursued thus far appears to depart from the process set forth in law,” according to the letter.

Klausmeier has said she believed county law requires her to open up the hiring process. Madigan and others disagreed. Klausmeier decided not to consult with County Attorney James Benjamin about the correct reading of the law.

A spokesperson for Klausmeier said they have received the letter and it is being reviewed.

The AIG also said there is a conflict of interest in how Baltimore County’s inspector general is selected.

The county executive appoints the IG, who is then confirmed by the county council. All of them could be the subjects of an investigation by the inspector general.

“We strongly encourage the county executive to exercise great care and ensure appropriate prophylactic measures are implemented until such time as the issue can be addressed legislatively,” said the association.

Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming, who is also the 1st Vice President of the Association of Inspectors General, said Klausmeier should remove herself from the selection of the next IG.

“That’s the way my (the city’s) law is,” Cumming said.

She added the executive branch is excluded from choosing Howard County’s new inspector general.

Cumming said Baltimore County’s law “was set up incorrectly.”

Klausmeier is choosing between Madigan and two other finalists for the job following the open search.

Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, is proposing legislation to change the county charter to put the selection of an inspector general in the hands of an independent board. The council is expected to hold a public hearing on that proposal on July 29.

If it passes the county council, the question would be put to voters on the November 2026 ballot.

Patoka said if the council agrees to the ballot question, Klausmeier could delay action on the IG appointment until after the 2026 election.

“Then we’ll have a process that’s not political and it’s good public policy,” Patoka said.

Under that scenario, Madigan would continue as IG, which is permitted under county law.