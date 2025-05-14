Majority of Baltimore County Council backs IG Madigan amid reappointment dispute

A majority of the members of the Baltimore County Council want Inspector General Kelly Madigan to keep her job, after she was told that she must reapply.

That’s significant because while County Executive Kathy Klausmeier nominates the inspector general, the pick needs to be confirmed by the county council.

“I believe Inspector General Madigan has done a commendable job both in building the IG office from scratch and bringing a professional approach to the difficult job of being the people’s watchdog,” said Republican Councilman Todd Crandell.

On Monday, Madigan was given a letter by County Executive Kathy Klausmeier that said the county code requires that she reapply and that there will be an open selection process. Madigan disputes that saying the code makes it clear that she can simply be reappointed to a second term.

“That’s just typically not what happens,” Madigan said. “You’re reappointed. Maybe the first time they want to have an open search process.”

When asked if Klausmeier got legal advice from the Baltimore County Office of Law about whether she could reappoint Madigan, the county said in a statement, “The county executive has the authority under section 3-14-103 of the Baltimore County Code to conduct an open search process, and this is how she has opted to proceed.”

Neither Klausmeier nor County Attorney James Benjamin was made available for an interview.

Council Chairman Mike Ertel, a Democrat, said in a text that the Klausmeier administration “believes this is best practice and they are doing their due diligence.”

Ertel added he would like Madigan to be reappointed.

Republican Councilman David Marks said he may file legislation to make it clear that the inspector general can be reappointed.

“Department heads can be reappointed, members of the board of appeals can be reappointed, administrative law judges can be reappointed,” Marks said. “This is somewhat unique.”

Councilman Izzy Patoka on Tuesday was the first member of the council to publicly call for Madigan’s reappointment when he released a letter he sent to Klausmeier about it.

“I am concerned that the selection of a new inspector general would need time to gain the knowledge that Ms. Madigan has already achieved,” Patoka wrote.

Councilman Wade Kach, a Republican, praised the job Madigan has done rooting out fraud and waste in county government. Kach said he is meeting with Klausmeier next week.

“I want to talk to her about this and of course I’m going to urge her to reappoint her to this office,” Kach said.

Councilman Pat Young, a Democrat, released a statement of support for Madigan on Wednesday.

He wrote that the inspector general’s office, since its inception in 2020, “has faced pushbacks, scrutiny, attempts to limit its authority and independence, often for doing exactly what it was designed to do.”

In 2021, Former County Executive Johnny Olszewski, who created the IG office, backed away from a plan to put the inspector general under the thumb of an oversight board of political appointees.

Olszewski’s chief of staff also tried to reign in Madigan behind the scenes.

In a statement Wednesday Olszewski, who is now representing Maryland’s second congressional district, said of Madigan, “I have always valued her efforts to identify millions in savings and help make local government more efficient and accountable for taxpayers."

Councilman Julian Jones, a Democrat, did not return requests for comment. Jones has been the subject of two Madigan investigations.

Baltimore County posted the inspector general’s opening on its jobs website on Wednesday. It closes June 4. According to the posting, the position pays between $148,000 -$188,000 annually.

Madigan says she loves her job and wants to keep it.

“It’s a hard job,” Madigan said. “Sometimes it’s not a popular job. But I’m a public servant at heart.”