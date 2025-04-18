Three ways the 10th anniversary of Freddie Gray 's death will be marked in Baltimore

On April 12, 2015, Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, made eye contact with a Baltimore police officer and ran. Officers apprehended him, found a knife in his possession, and transported him in a police van without securing him with a seatbelt.

Gray suffered a fatal spinal cord injury during that ride, and died a week later. His death on April 19th — and the officers' failure to get him timely medical care — sparked days of protest in Baltimore and ignited demonstrations across the country.

A decade later, community leaders say residual trauma still lingers. In Gray’s honor, organizations throughout the city are hosting events this weekend to encourage reflection, healing and forward momentum.

Patrick Semansky / AP FILE - In this June 23, 2016 file photo, a mural depicting Freddie Gray is seen past blighted row homes in Baltimore, Thursday, June 23, 2016, at the intersection where Gray was arrested. Gray later died in police custody.

Gray grew up in Sandtown-Winchester, a neighborhood once home to Thurgood Marshall and jazz greats. Over time, it became one of Baltimore’s most impoverished neighborhoods. Today, it’s part of a revitalization effort led by the West North Avenue Development Authority (WNADA).

For the first time, WNADA will spruce up parts of West Baltimore on Saturday by planting trees and cleaning public spaces.

“The area lacks trees,” said Chad Williams, executive director of WNADA. “We want to create a calming mental oasis, somewhere people feel comfortable walking, even on hot days.”

Andre Bonaparte, a former Baltimore police officer and now head of Frontline Management Services, helps lead WNADA’s Public Safety and Clean Team. He said greening the corridor and showing that it is cared for contributes to public safety.

The beautification runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1679 W. North Ave., near the corner of North Mount Street. Organizers say it’s open to the public — and elected officials were not invited — by design.

“The community, and the business merchants are the baseline for all of this,” said Bonaparte. “They're there every day. How can we look out for one another to build a clean, and safe, established community within West Baltimore?”

Tracey Malone, executive director of the Sandtown Winchester Community Collective, echoed the call for local responsibility.

"We must all do our part to maintain our communities," she said in a statement.

Williams added that Saturday’s cleanup is just one part of the transformation underway in the corridor, with progress driven by strong community leadership and financial support from both the city and state.

A new food hall is scheduled to open later this month.

“The most important thing you can do is bring yourself,” said Williams.

Other events honoring Gray include:

At 10 a.m., Mayor Brandon Scott, Gray’s twin sister Fredericka, and the family’s attorney Billy Murphy will gather for a memorial by the Freddie Gray mural at 1701 N. Mount St.

In the evening, Rise Bmore will host its annual event featuring art, poetry and music.

"Art gives expression to our deepest feelings," Judah Adashi, artistic director of Rise Bmore, said in a statement. "Gathering with others to experience these feelings – grief and joy, in particular – can be cathartic and empowering."

Though the impetus for Rise Bmore is tragic, Adashi added, the spirit of the event is one of community and hope.

"Freddie Gray should alive today," he continued. " He should be 35 years old. What can each of us—individually, and collectively,—- do to ensure no one else loses their life to police violence in Baltimore?"

