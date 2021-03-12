-
Statewide efforts to reform policing will be the focus of a three-day marathon of hearings that https://youtu.be/GMFEd9x7L0I">begins Tuesday before the…
-
Maryland hasn’t dealt with some 34 thousand residents who are still waiting to be processed for unemployment insurance. Baltimore County’s School Board…
-
Thousands of people marched across Baltimore for a second consecutive weekend in multiple demonstrations to protest racism and police brutality and demand…
-
As the country approaches the end of a second week of protests over police abuse of black Americans, state and local leaders in Maryland are calling for…
-
On Election Day, remote ballot issues force thousands to show up at the polls in Baltimore. Plus, civil unrest rages in other cities, but Baltimore is…
-
This weekend, demonstrators in Baltimore City joined thousands who took to the streets in cities large and small across the nation protesting the killing…
-
Happy Memorial Day, and welcome to Midday.The poet Langston Hughes asked “What happens to a dream deferred?” “Maybe it just sags like a heavy load,” he…
-
On this special edition of Midday, six reflections on the April 27, 2015 Uprising, and how the community at the epicenter of that unrest -…
-
Five years ago, Joe Jones, the director of the Center for Urban Families got to work early at around 7:30 a.m. He managed to get a few hours of work done…
-
Freddie Gray, a young black man from the city’s west side, died from a severe spinal cord injury suffered while in police custody on April 19, 2015.His…