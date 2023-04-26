© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Eight years later: Pushing for change in the aftermath of Freddie Gray's death

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
Eight years ago, Baltimore erupted in protest after Freddie Gray’s funeral. His death sparked calls for police reform and for investment in areas long neglected. What's changed? What concerns do young people have about the future?

We speak with a trio devoted to their community: husband and wife, Elder C. W. Harris and Amelia Harris, and musician Todd Marcus. They are all co-founders of Intersection of Change, which works to enrich the social and economic lives of Sandtown residents.

Then, young people across Maryland will have the chance to share their ideas and concerns at the 7th Annual Youth Issues Assembly, to be held Saturday, May 6th. We get a preview from Shaleece Williams, Director of Youth Programming for the No Boundaries Coalition; Kathleen Jones, program manager of the group’s Youth Organizers; and high school junior Crystal Diala.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordFreddie GraySandtownYouth
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
