Eight years later: Pushing for change in the aftermath of Freddie Gray's death

Eight years ago, Baltimore erupted in protest after Freddie Gray’s funeral. His death sparked calls for police reform and for investment in areas long neglected. What's changed? What concerns do young people have about the future?

We speak with a trio devoted to their community: husband and wife, Elder C. W. Harris and Amelia Harris, and musician Todd Marcus. They are all co-founders of Intersection of Change, which works to enrich the social and economic lives of Sandtown residents.

Then, young people across Maryland will have the chance to share their ideas and concerns at the 7th Annual Youth Issues Assembly, to be held Saturday, May 6th. We get a preview from Shaleece Williams, Director of Youth Programming for the No Boundaries Coalition; Kathleen Jones, program manager of the group’s Youth Organizers; and high school junior Crystal Diala.