Baltimore City Police

Updates on the BPD's progress on Consent Decree reforms, and crime & violence reduction programs
The state Senate passed Wednesday a package of bills that could reshape policing in Maryland. The package includes changes to rules governing when police…
State lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on a bill limiting the situations in which police can use lethal force. The bill is just one of a host of…
Law enforcement officials and some of the police’s most fervent critics agreed during a four-hour state Senate hearing Thursday that the Law Enforcement…
Statewide efforts to reform policing will be the focus of a three-day marathon of hearings that https://youtu.be/GMFEd9x7L0I">begins Tuesday before the…
Thousands are marking the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington Friday with growing calls for police reform. In Maryland, those calls often point to…
A bipartisan panel of Maryland lawmakers heard from dozens of residents and legal advocates Thursday who called for police reform measures.Black residents…
We begin today with former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, who served as the city’s top cop from 2015-2018, in the direct aftermath of the…
Streets around the world remain filled with protesters demanding that police be “defunded.” Today on Midday, a police perspective on the intensifying…
Thousands of people marched across Baltimore for a second consecutive weekend in multiple demonstrations to protest racism and police brutality and demand…