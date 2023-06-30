West North Development Authority receives $11.4M in state funding

A Baltimore neighborhood plagued with disinvestment will soon experience a much needed facelift.

Governor Wes Moore joined local and state officials Thursday to announce the West North Avenue Development Authority (WNADA) will receive $11.4 million dollars in state funds. Moore made the announcement at Coppin State, a historically Black college and university.

“Last time the state provided funding for the West North Avenue Development Authority, it gave $500,000,” said Moore. “This announcement identifies the fact that we multiplied that initial seed investment by a factor of 22.”

Neighborhoods along a 2.4 mile radius in the city’s west side will benefit from revitalization efforts, which include housing, transport and economic development.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said communities along the West North Avenue Corridor have gone without vital resources for too long.

“We're not here by happenstance,” said Mosby. “We didn't get to the point of seeing blight, decay, stress and struggle happen overnight. It was policies that were shaped by racism. We can't go back and reverse history, but what we can do is look forward and ensure we're investing in our communities, not just through bricks and mortar but into the human flesh of our citizens and our residents.”

Chad Williams, executive director of WNADA, said the Authority has pinpointed six zones for renovation:



The 2700 and 2900 block of West North Avenue — which has two blocks of abandoned single family row houses — will turn into mixed-use with opportunities for homeownership and retail space

The Walbrook Mill lumber yard will transform into offices and Open Works

New homes for purchase will be built for Coppin’s students, staff and faculty three blocks from the Science and Technology building

Emmett Center for youth development — will expand to an entrepreneur center.

A restaurant corridor — for more dining options — at the corner of West North Avenue & McAllen

Market rate housing on the 600 block of West North Avenue near the Madison Park project

Williams added that WNADA will award $10 million (of the state funds) to organizations planning housing, transport and green space initiatives.

Grant applications open later this year.