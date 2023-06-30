© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

West North Development Authority receives $11.4M in state funding

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published June 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
West North Avenue Development Authority Check Presentation for $11.4 Million, on June 29, 2023. Left to Right: Chad Williams, Delegate Marlon Amprey, Senator Antonio Hayes, Governor Wes Moore, President Anthony L. Jenkins, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, Christy Turner ('22), Secretary Jacob R. Day. Photo courtesy of Coppin State University.
1 of 8  — north-ave-funding-moore.png
West North Avenue Development Authority Check Presentation for $11.4 Million, on June 29, 2023. Left to Right: Chad Williams, Delegate Marlon Amprey, Senator Antonio Hayes, Governor Wes Moore, President Anthony L. Jenkins, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, Christy Turner ('22), Secretary Jacob R. Day.
Courtesy of Coppin State University
Gov. Wes Moore talks about the importance of redeveloping North Ave in West Baltimore. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
2 of 8  — west north ave wes moore 1.jpg
Gov. Wes Moore talks about the importance of redeveloping North Ave in West Baltimore.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby talks about how the West North Avenue Redevelopment Authority came about. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
3 of 8  — west north ave nick mosby 1.jpg
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby talks about how the West North Avenue Redevelopment Authority came about.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes (D) came up with the idea of the West North Avenue Redevelopment Authority after realizing other neighborhoods in Baltimore have community development corporations. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
4 of 8  — west north ave antonio hayes 1.jpg
Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes (D) came up with the idea of the West North Avenue Redevelopment Authority after realizing other neighborhoods in Baltimore have community development corporations.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Coppin State University President Anthony Jenkins speaks about the redevelopment.
5 of 8  — west north ave anthony jenkins 1.jpg
Coppin State University President Anthony Jenkins speaks about the redevelopment.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
The State of Maryland presents $11.4M check for West North Avenue Redevelopment Authority. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
6 of 8  — west north ave funding 2.png
The State of Maryland presents $11.4M check for West North Avenue Redevelopment Authority.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
The State of Maryland presents $11.4M check for West North Avenue Redevelopment Authority. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
7 of 8  — west north ave funding 3.png
“Last time the state provided funding for the West North Avenue Development Authority, it gave $500,000,” said Moore. “This announcement identifies the fact that we multiplied that initial seed investment by a factor of 22.”
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
The State of Maryland presents $11.4M check for West North Avenue Redevelopment Authority. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
8 of 8  — west north ave funding 1.png
The State of Maryland presents $11.4M check for West North Avenue Redevelopment Authority.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR

A Baltimore neighborhood plagued with disinvestment will soon experience a much needed facelift.

Governor Wes Moore joined local and state officials Thursday to announce the West North Avenue Development Authority (WNADA) will receive $11.4 million dollars in state funds. Moore made the announcement at Coppin State, a historically Black college and university.

“Last time the state provided funding for the West North Avenue Development Authority, it gave $500,000,” said Moore. “This announcement identifies the fact that we multiplied that initial seed investment by a factor of 22.”

Neighborhoods along a 2.4 mile radius in the city’s west side will benefit from revitalization efforts, which include housing, transport and economic development.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said communities along the West North Avenue Corridor have gone without vital resources for too long.

“We're not here by happenstance,” said Mosby. “We didn't get to the point of seeing blight, decay, stress and struggle happen overnight. It was policies that were shaped by racism. We can't go back and reverse history, but what we can do is look forward and ensure we're investing in our communities, not just through bricks and mortar but into the human flesh of our citizens and our residents.”

Chad Williams, executive director of WNADA, said the Authority has pinpointed six zones for renovation:

  • The 2700 and 2900 block of West North Avenue — which has two blocks of abandoned single family row houses — will turn into mixed-use with opportunities for homeownership and retail space 
  • The Walbrook Mill lumber yard will transform into offices and Open Works 
  • New homes for purchase will be built for Coppin’s students, staff and faculty three blocks from the Science and Technology building
  • Emmett Center for youth development — will expand to an entrepreneur center.
  • A restaurant corridor — for more dining options — at the corner of West North Avenue & McAllen 
  • Market rate housing on the 600 block of West North Avenue near the Madison Park project

Williams added that WNADA will award $10 million (of the state funds) to organizations planning housing, transport and green space initiatives.
Grant applications open later this year.

Tags
WYPR News West BaltimoreBaltimore CityMaryland Gov. Wes MooreCity Council President Nick MosbyCoppin State UniversityAnthony Jenkins President of Coppin State UniversityHousingdevelopmenteconomyBaltimore neighborhoods
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
Related Content
Load More