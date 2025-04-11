RECAP: Ten years after Freddie Gray — the death that shook Baltimore

Saturday, April 12, marks the tenth anniversary of Freddie Gray’s arrest in West Baltimore.

Gray sustained spinal cord injuries while being transported by police to Central Booking. He died one week later. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide.

Six Baltimore Police officers were charged in connection with the case: Lt. Brian Rice, Sgt. Alicia White, and Officers William Porter, Garrett Miller, Edward Nero, and Caesar Goodson Jr.

All were either acquitted or had their charges dropped. None were found guilty, and most remain on the force today.

Gray’s death sparked local and national outrage, as well as widespread protests. It also led to a federal consent decree aimed at reforming the Baltimore Police Department — a process that remains in effect today.

The WYPR News Team, along with Midday and On The Record, will mark the tenth anniversary of events sparked by Freddie Gray’s death with special coverage.