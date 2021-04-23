Wes Moore, On Baltimore's Uprising And The New Social Justice Agenda

Tom's guest today is Wes Moore, the best-selling author, social activist and the host of Future City here on WYPR.

Along with Erica Green of the New York Times, he wrote an excellent book last year about the 2015 uprising in Baltimore sparked by the death of a 25 year-old Black man named Freddie Gray, from injuries he sustained while in police custody. The book is called Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City. It’s just been released in paperback.

Penguin Random House Publishers

Six years after Freddie Gray, protests for police reform and racial equity have taken place worldwide. Derek Chauvin sits in a maximum-security prison awaiting sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, and African Americans still face threats from law enforcement that White people simply do not face.

What has changed in Baltimore and around the country since violence paralyzed our city in 2015?

Today on Midday: The state of America’s reckoning on race.

Wes Moore joins us on Zoom.