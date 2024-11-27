More than 1M Marylanders expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving

Auto insurer AAA has released its holiday travel forecast, predicting nearly 80 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, including 1.36 million Marylanders — a 2% increase from last year.

Ragina Ali, a Public & Government Affairs Manager for AAA, said drivers can expect to see savings at the pump. “Gas prices are trending downward,” said Ali. “In Maryland, the average is $3.09, which is about 13 cents less than this time last year.”

She added that the national average has also dropped about 20 cents compared to the same time last year.

Graphs courtesy of AAA

With a large number of drivers expected to hit the road, AAA and authorities such as the Maryland Department of Transportation warned motorists to drive safely and plan ahead.“Last year, AAA came to the rescue of nearly 560,000 stranded drivers nationwide over the Thanksgiving holiday period, with more than 13,000 of those people being in Maryland,” Ali said.

Click here to see peak times. In its holiday travel forecast, AAA also estimated that 101,188 Maryalnders will fly while another 28,344 will travel by trains or bus.

At Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), spokesman Jonathan Dean, said he expects a busy period.

“We anticipate nearly 35,000 departing passengers today,” Dean said, urging travelers to arrive early for plenty of time for parking and screening. He added that “BWI Marshall Airport set all-time passenger traffic records this summer, in June and July. So there clearly is a strong demand for travel.”

Florida is the top domestic Thanksgiving destination. The beaches and theme parks in Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale will attract tourists, according to AAA .

Internationally, Budapest, Hungary, Mexicali, Mexico and San Juan, Puerto Rico are expected to see a surge of visitors.