Maryland Transportation Authority needs your thoughts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The time has come for Marylanders to decide what they want from their Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has completed the first step (formally called “Tier 1”) of the Chesapeake Bay crossing study and determined that the current location of the Chesapeake Bay bridge, between Severna Park and Annapolis, is still the best location.

Now, during the environmental study, residents have a chance to weigh in on six design-alternatives, plus a no-build option.

“It’s kind of like when you've got a car,” said Melissa Williams, Director of Planning and Program Development at the MTA. “Do you keep putting money in that old car, or is it time to get a new one? Those are the types of decisions that we're looking to make here, just on a much, much bigger scale.”

The current bridge (which is two bridge spans) is listed in “fair” condition by the National Bridge Inventory. According to Maryland Transportation Director Paul Wiedefeld, it will reach the end of its “useful lifespan” in the coming decades. MTA reports that keeping it safe in the coming over the next 40 years would cost $3.8 billion.

The six alternatives

Alternative A—No-Build: retains the existing Chesapeake Bay Bridge, keeps 50/301 alignment and the existing five lanes across the existing bridges

Alternative B-C— 6-8-6: keeps the both the western and eastern approach to U.S. 50/301 the same at 6 lanes. The lanes on each of the bridges would be expanded out to a total of 8 lanes on between the spans and the locations would be slightly north and slightly south of the existing bridges (but still within the designated corridor)

Alternative D-E—8-8-8: expands the western and eastern approach U.S. 50/301 to 8 lanes. That would stay consistent as drivers enter two bridge spans with a total of 8 lanes. Like in the above options, each bridge would be built slightly north and slightly south of the existing bridges.

Alternative F-G— 8-10-8: expands the western and eastern approach U.S. 50/301 to 8 lanes. The bridge spans would have a capacity of 10 lanes total, each bridge would be built slightly north and slightly south of the existing bridges.

Additionally, the MTA is also looking at expanding options for transit, as well as widening shoulder space. Aside from the no-build option, each design would include a 12-foot shoulder on each side: the right would allow increased space for stalled or emergency vehicles while the left could be a peak hour travel lane.

“So imagine you want to go to a doctor's appointment, and traffic's rough that day, but if you have a great bus schedule with a lot of different times that the busses are coming, you can jump on the bus and know how long it'll take you to get across the bridge, because they can use the shoulder to get around all the traffic,” said Williams, adding that the MTA wants to hear feedback on how those spaces could be used.

A protected pedestrian/ cycling lane is also under consideration.

Where and when to give feedback

Virtual

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

(6-8 p.m.)

baycrossingstudy.com

Anne Arundel County

Monday, December 9, 2024

(6-8 p.m.)

Broadneck High School

1265 Green Holly Dr.

Annapolis, MD 21409

Queen Anne’s County

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

(6-8 p.m.)

Kent Island High School

900 Love Point Road

Stevensville, MD 21666