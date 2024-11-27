What Ya Got Cooking for Thanksgiving?

It’s the What Ya' Got Cookin'? Thanksgiving edition, a beloved tradition here on Midday, going all the way back to 2016. Tom talks with John Shields, owner of Gertrude's at the Baltimore Museum of Art and Damian Mosely of Blacksauce Kitchen.

The two chefs talk with Tom and the Midday callers about cooking tips and food faux pas for folks preparing tomorrow's big meal.

We also get a special check-in from Tom's mom, Rosemary Hall.

Jo-Jo’s Curried Crab Dip (Gertrude's Recipe)

Ingredients (8 servings):

1/2 cup of Dried currants

1 lb of Cream cheese

2 tbsp of Madras Curry Powder

2 tbsp of Mayonnaise

1/3 cup of Coconut Milk

1/3 cup of Minced green onions or chives

1/3 cup of finely diced Red bell pepper

1 lb of Lump or Claw Crab meat

1 pack of Melba rounds, Water crackers or Ginger snaps.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a small bowl place the currants and just enough water to cover. Let stand for 15 minutes. Drain, but reserve 2 tablespoons of liquid, and put the currants aside.

In a large bowl combine the cream cheese, curry powder, mayonnaise, coconut milk, green onion, and red bell pepper. Beat until smooth and somewhat creamy.

Mix in the crabmeat, currants, and 2 tablespoons of the reserved currant liquid.

Transfer the mixture to a greased casserole dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve hot or warm with Melba rounds, Water crackers, or Ginger snaps.

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie (Gertrude's Recipe)

brionv, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Ingredients (1-9 Inch Pie):

1 Pie Crust

3 Eggs

1/2 cup of Sugar

1/2 cup of Brown sugar

1 cup of Karo syrup

2 tsp of Vanilla extract

1/2 cup of Melted butter

2 tsp of Flour

2 oz of Unsweetened chocolate, melted

1 1/2 oz of Semi-sweetened chocolate, melted

1/4 cup of Locally distilled bourbon

1 1/2 cup of Pecan pieces (per pie)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cream eggs and sugar together.

Stir in the Karo syrup, vanilla, butter, and flour, Mix well. Add chocolate and bourbon.

Spread pecan pieces around the bottom of each pie crust.

Pour in filling and gently mix into the nuts.

Bake for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until puffy and set.

Cool and serve.

Rosemary Hall's Fresh Cranberry Relish

FoodCraftLab, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Tom’s Mom makes this delicious cranberry concoction, which Tom and his Mom first learned from James Porterfield, a friend in Ithaca, NY.

Ingredients:

1lb Cranberries

1/2 cup of White granulated sugar

(Tom uses 1/4 of a cup)

1/2 cup of Firmly packed brown sugar

(Tom uses 1/4 of a cup)

1 cup of water

Directions:

Grab a pot and bring the cranberries and sugar to a boil and cook for 10 minutes.

When cool, mix in:

2 tbsp of Horseradish

2 tbsp of Dijon mustard

Serve over Cream cheese as an Appetizer, or eat it as a side with Turkey, Chicken, or Pork.

Sweet Potato Biscuits (Blacksauce Recipe)

ろふね, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Ingredients:

4.75 lbs of All-purpose flour

7 tbsp of Baking powder

4 tbsp of Sugar

2 tsp of Salt

1.75 lb of Cold butter, cut into parts

1 lb of a Peeled Sweet potato

64 oz of Buttermilk

2 oz of Heavy cream

2 tbsp of Turbinado sugar

Directions:

Preheat convection oven to 400°F. (if you’re using a conventional oven, then 425°F).

Line two half-size sheet pans with parchment paper.

Measure dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt) into a stainless steel bowl.

Using a knife and sanitized cutting board, cut the butter into 1-ounce cubes.

In small batches, pulse the flour mixture and butter in the bowl of a food processor until the mixture resembles a coarse cornmeal.

Return mixture to stainless steel bowl.

Add roasted sweet potato to the food processor; pulse in the buttermilk.

Make a well in the center of the flour & butter mixture; using a stainless steel spoon, fold in sweet potato buttermilk mixture just until the dough comes together.

Turn out the biscuit dough onto dry, lightly floured work table; bring together and knead twice.

Flatten the mound of dough, with hands or rolling pin, to two inches in height.

Cut biscuits using 2” biscuit cutter, and place next to each other on sheet pan.

Bake for 9 minutes in full size electric convection oven

Remove biscuits from the oven and, working quickly, brush the tops with heavy cream and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

Return to the oven and bake for 9 more minutes in full size electric convection oven.

Remove pans from oven and place onto bun rack to cool.