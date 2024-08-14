Baltimore faces an increasing threat of coastal flooding from rising sea levels, worsened by storms like Debby. To help manage that risk, the U.S. Army of Corps Engineers announced this week it would recommend Congress fund about $77 million to build floodwalls to protect two of the city’s major thoroughfares, the Fort McHenry and Harbor tunnels.

The plan comes after USACE and the Maryland Department of Transportation completed a three-year study into coastal flooding problems around Baltimore and potential solutions. They found that about 9,500 feet of fixed floodwalls should be installed along the southern approach to the I-95 Fort McHenry Tunnel and I-895 Harbor Tunnel entrances and around nearby ventilation buildings.

“The people of Baltimore know all too well the impact caused when vital transportation infrastructure is lost,” Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the commanding general of the Army Corps, said in a release on Monday. “This project would improve the resiliency of the tunnels, which are critical routes for the transportation of goods and services in the state of Maryland and along the Eastern seaboard.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Army Corps recommends $77M floodwall to protect Baltimore’s tunnels from storms

