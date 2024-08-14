© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Army Corps recommends $77M floodwall to protect Baltimore’s tunnels from storms

The Baltimore Banner | By Penelope Blackwell
Published August 14, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT
The Baltimore Harbor Tunnel is a pair of two-lane tunnels carrying I-895 under the Patapsco River. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
The Baltimore Harbor Tunnel is a pair of two-lane tunnels carrying I-895 under the Patapsco River.

Baltimore faces an increasing threat of coastal flooding from rising sea levels, worsened by storms like Debby. To help manage that risk, the U.S. Army of Corps Engineers announced this week it would recommend Congress fund about $77 million to build floodwalls to protect two of the city’s major thoroughfares, the Fort McHenry and Harbor tunnels.

The plan comes after USACE and the Maryland Department of Transportation completed a three-year study into coastal flooding problems around Baltimore and potential solutions. They found that about 9,500 feet of fixed floodwalls should be installed along the southern approach to the I-95 Fort McHenry Tunnel and I-895 Harbor Tunnel entrances and around nearby ventilation buildings.

“The people of Baltimore know all too well the impact caused when vital transportation infrastructure is lost,” Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the commanding general of the Army Corps, said in a release on Monday. “This project would improve the resiliency of the tunnels, which are critical routes for the transportation of goods and services in the state of Maryland and along the Eastern seaboard.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Army Corps recommends $77M floodwall to protect Baltimore’s tunnels from storms

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner TransportationBaltimore transportationMaryland Department of Transportationcars
Penelope Blackwell
See stories by Penelope Blackwell
Related Content
Load More