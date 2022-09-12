© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

The future of the Bay Bridge

Published September 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
The first span of the Bay Bridge opened for traffic in 1952. (Credit: Gary Hymes/Flickr)

Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties.

Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the crossing’s impact. Read her story, How The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Changed Maryland Forever.

Then, Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director William Pines breaks down the steps in a multi-year study of ways to alleviate congestion at and around the bridge.

Tomorrow, an open house will be hosted at Broadneck High School in Annapolis. Submit public comment here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
