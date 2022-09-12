The future of the Bay Bridge

Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties.

Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the crossing’s impact. Read her story, How The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Changed Maryland Forever.

Then, Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director William Pines breaks down the steps in a multi-year study of ways to alleviate congestion at and around the bridge.

Tomorrow, an open house will be hosted at Broadneck High School in Annapolis. Submit public comment here.