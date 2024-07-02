Key Bridge collapse could cause MDTA to raise tolls

Marylanders may see statewide toll increases as soon as 2028 due to a loss in revenue from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and rising operating costs.

The increases would come a year earlier than the state expected, said Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Finance Director Chantelle Green, during a board meeting last Friday.

“Regarding toll revenue, the forecast reflects a $153 million decline in toll revenues throughout the 2024 through 2030 forecast period,” she said. “The majority of the reduction is a result of reduced revenue associated with the closure of the Key Bridge.”

About $141 million of the loss comes from the lack of Key Bridge tolls, according to a report by CDM Smith, an engineering consulting firm that ran analysis for MDTA.

Increased inflation, insurance premiums and the cost of rebuilding the Key Bridge are all adding to the financial burden on MDTA over the next five years, forcing the agency’s hand to possibly increase tolls earlier.

Currently, MDTA is on the hook for 10% of the bridge rebuild costs. The bridge is expected to cost between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion and finish construction in fall 2028.

For the remainder, about 80% or $1.4 billion will be paid for with federal funds and 10% through insurance.

Maryland’s congressional delegation is currently trying to pass legislation that would make the federal government pay for the whole rebuild.

If that happens, it could change MDTA’s economic forecast.