Seasonal illnesses likely to strike Maryland at different times in fall and winter

The big three seasonal illnesses will all rear their ugly heads this fall and winter, but likely spike at different times, according to health officials at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

COVID-19 is likely to increase around the new year, said Andrew Pekosz, vice chair of the W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology.

That comes after the disease saw an unexpected summer surge. The winter spike will most likely come as people travel for the holidays and spend more time indoors.

The other diseases are a different story.

“Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV starts to appear soon, primarily in children and individuals over 65. In November we start to see cases of flu across the U.S.,” Pekosz said.

All three of the illnesses have vaccines that are readily available.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the new formula for the COVID vaccine in August.

The agency also approved a new self-administered flu vaccine for people aged 2 to 49.

The city of Baltimore is offering free COVID shots for people who are uninsured.