Healthcare
Baltimore to start free COVID shot programs

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
FILE - A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. U.S. health officials are proposing a simplified approach to COVID-19 vaccinations, which would allow most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. The new system unveiled Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 would make COVID-19 inoculations more like the annual flu shot. Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they’ve received or how many months it’s been since their last booster. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
FILE - A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022.

Baltimore received its first shipment of COVID shots for children and adults and will now begin administering free vaccines to those who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance does not cover the vaccine.

The city will administer shots at the Baltimore Health Department immunization clinic at 1200 East Fayette Street on most Fridays in October and November from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“COVID infections and hospitalizations are on the rise, risking the health and wellness of Baltimore’s children and adults alike,” said Mary Beth Haller, Baltimore’s acting health commissioner. “The Baltimore City Health Department is proud to offer the new vaccine to all age groups — at no cost — if their families are uninsured or underinsured. The vaccine may have changed. But our commitment to health and equity has not.”

Baltimore has seen a 25% rise in hospital admissions due to COVID in the last two weeks.

The federal government ended its national emergency on COVID-19 in May. The sunset got rid of some benefits like free COVID tests and shots.

In March, Baltimore announced it would use $80 million to continue the services expiring due to the end of the national emergency.

“The end of the COVID-19 national public health emergency is a milestone we should all be proud of,” said then-Baltimore City Health Department Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. “However, there are still too many vulnerable people among us to let our guard down. That is why the Baltimore City Health Department has prepared for the next phase of the pandemic and will continue to provide free vaccinations and tests across the city so we can protect ourselves and loved ones as long as remains necessary.”

Medicare will continue offering Paxlovid, the antiviral that treats COVID-19, until the end of September 2024.

The city is also using another $8.4 million grant to build up its health infrastructure over the next five years to continue to combat COVID-19 and other diseases. Those funds will go toward things like increasing medical staff.

