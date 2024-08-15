CDC warns about spike in Parvovirus cases in Maryland

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a surge in Parvovirus throughout the nation.

The disease can be particularly dangerous for pregnant people, people with Sickle Cell Disease and those who are immunocompromised.

“Parvovirus is fairly contagious, and it's presented via respiratory droplets,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “This is something where you would want to wear a mask if you knew somebody had parvovirus, and you're in one of those high-risk groups.”

Parvovirus is nothing new, it’s commonly called the fifth disease because of its historical classification in common illnesses in children.

Symptoms include joint pain, fever, sore throat and a rash on the cheeks. The disease is sometimes called “slapped cheek” disease because of the rash.

The only treatment for the disease is to manage its symptoms.

The CDC says to keep children who are experiencing symptoms out of daycare or school.

The disease is no longer contagious after the rash subsides.