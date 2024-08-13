© 2024 WYPR
Healthcare
Maryland seeing ‘very high’ COVID levels in wastewater virus activity

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published August 13, 2024 at 1:32 PM EDT
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023. Americans will be able to order four free COVID-19 tests again and the United States Postal Service will deliver the tests to your mailbox. Anyone who did not order a batch of COVID-19 tests in September can secure up to eight of the tests this time around. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Patrick Sison
/
AP
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.

Maryland, like much of the nation, is seeing a summer spike in COVID-19 as people across the nation are traveling for vacation and gathering at social events.

Maryland’s wastewater viral activity is at its highest level since March and seems to be on a trend to climb higher.

“Right now, COVID is everywhere. We are going through a summer wave. I personally know of many people who have had COVID,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner and professor of public health at George Washington University.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local health agencies, monitor the viral activity in wastewater as a way of assessing COVID trends.

Right now, Maryland’s activity is considered “very high.”

Right now, 27 states are reporting “very high” wastewater viral levels and 17 are reporting “high”

The western region of the U.S. is seeing the greatest activity, followed by the South, Midwest and Northeast.

Wen says people need to assess their individual risk levels when deciding how to react to the spike.

People who are immunocompromised or spend time with older people may want to mask in public spaces.

She added that masking while in airports or on public transportation might help while traveling.

Staying up-to-date on vaccines is also essential, Wen said.
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR.
See stories by Scott Maucione
