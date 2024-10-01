Healthwatch: Medical innovations and back to school sickness
On Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen, the new flu vaccine is here in time for the first months of the school year. Plus, there is a new COVID vaccine available. And, who should get an mpox vaccine?
We ask Wen about a possible winter COVID surge, and new medical innovations giving her cause for hope.
Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts. She is a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, and a former commissioner of Baltimore City Health Department. She also writes on medical topics for CNN, and she serves as a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.
Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.
Listen in to today’s episode from 12-1pm. Audio will be posted here following the program.