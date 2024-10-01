© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Healthwatch: Medical innovations and back to school sickness

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.
On Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen, the new flu vaccine is here in time for the first months of the school year. Plus, there is a new COVID vaccine available. And, who should get an mpox vaccine?

We ask Wen about a possible winter COVID surge, and new medical innovations giving her cause for hope.

Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts. She is a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, and a former commissioner of Baltimore City Health Department. She also writes on medical topics for CNN, and she serves as a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Listen in to today’s episode from 12-1pm. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsHealthwatchPublic Healthflu vaccineCOVID-19 casesCOVID-19mpox
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
