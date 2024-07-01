Higher car registration fees & insurance lapse penalties headline new Maryland laws

Starting Monday, car registration fees in Maryland will be going up. The increase is the first in two decades. It’s one of hundreds of laws taking effect on July 1st after the General Assembly approved them earlier this year, after which Gov. Wes Moore signed them into law.

The vehicle registration fee for most passenger cars — paid every two years by Maryland drivers — goes up to $221 from its current $135. That includes a $23 raise — $46 every two years — in the surcharge that goes to emergency medical services in Maryland. HB1439/SB1092 directs the new money into three areas in particular:

Total Yearly Increase $23.00 $104,781,905 Maryland Trauma Physician Services Fund $4.00 18,222,940 R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center $9.00 41,001,615 Maryland Emergency Medical System Operations Fund $10.00 45,557,350

Supporters say the additional money raised from hiking the surcharge is needed to ensure emergency trauma care in Maryland operates at the highest standard. The fee hikes make Maryland’s registration the highest amongst its neighbors:

MD (up to 3,500 pounds) $110.50, $221.00 every two years VA (up to 4,000 pounds) $30.75, $32.75 in Northern Virginia DC (up to 3,499 pounds) $72.00 DE $40.00 PA (for passenger vehicles) $45.00 WV $51.50

Another new law taking effect Monday increases penalties for lapsing in auto insurance. HB1482 raises the penalty from $150 to $200 for the first month a driver lets insurance lapse, while the maximum yearly fine goes from $2500 to $3500. SB943 takes effect Monday as well and will also affect drivers. All jurisdictions that have cameras that monitor dedicated bus lanes will be able to use them to enforce penalties for drivers who use them illegally. Previously, only the city of Baltimore had the power to do that.

Below is a partial list of laws taking effect July 1:

HB1/SB325 - Creates Maryland Paint Stewardship Program to collect, reuse or recycle paint from retailers (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB4 - Prohibits institutions of higher learning that receive state funds from using legacy preference in admissions (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB7/SB203 - Creates Housing Innovation Pilot Program; allows low or no-interest loans for local housing authorities (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB16 - Requires the State Department of Assessments and Taxation to maintain a website that any person may use to donate to the Homeowner Protection Program; requires local tax collectors to include a separate insert with property tax bills that encourages taxpayers to donate to HPP through the website (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB22/SB178 - Updates State Highway Administration’s pollinator habitat plan to encourage planting and maintain use of pollinator-friendly native plants along state highways (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB86/SB180 - Requires boards of education and nonpublic schools establish policies for school nurse or other personnel to administer epinephrine injections and bronchodilators (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB92/SB620 - Requires Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to aid incarcerated individuals in accessing federal Pell Grants; requires Department of Labor to set goals and tracking system for the number of incarcerated individuals in education programs (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB94/SB187 - Repeals authority of Division of Correction to arrange employment of incarcerated individuals in specified camps, including agricultural work (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB108/SB451 - Raises compensation for Baltimore County Board of Education non student members from $7500 to $16500 per year; board chair compensation rises to $17500; student member scholarship raised from $7500 to $10000 (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB136 - Prohibits employers from taking or threatening to take adverse action against employees who take specified actions relating to Equal Pay for Equal Work, Maryland Wage and Hour, Workplace Fraud, Prevailing Wage, and Living Wage laws (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB186 - Raises the maximum hotel tax rate that Eastern Shore counties can impose from 5% to 6% (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB189/SB371 - Homecare Workers Employment Act of 2024; requires each provider agency by September 1, 2025 and annually thereafter to submit a report to the Maryland Department of Labor documenting its average wage rate and highest and lowest wage rates for personal care aides (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB197/SB234 - Exempts federal government workers furloughed during a federal government shutdown from work search requirements to receive unemployment benefits (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB198/SB126 - Allows one-time budget payment to WMATA (Metro) for fiscal year 2025 budget larger than usual subsidy cap (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB204/SB165 - Requires public schools and institutions of higher learning that offer athletic programs to provide specified mental health training to coaches (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB237/SB302 - Removes buffer zones within which a commercial northern snakehead license holder could not fish with a bow and arrow (signed by Gov. Moore 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB238/SB244 - Bans vaping on mass transit systems; requires signage stating ‘no smoking or vaping’ in all public areas where both are prohibited (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB244 - Increases penalties for violations of the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health program to $15,625; a penalty of up to $156,259 can be assessed for willful or repeated violations (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB277/SB415 - Expands the definition of a tip jar for gaming events in Frederick County to include an electronic tip jar dispenser that does not connect to the Internet or to a server (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB284/SB122 - Requires local boards of education to direct students to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline instead of the Maryland Youth Crisis Hotline (signed by Gov. Moore 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB291/SB170 - Authorizes local boards of education to post on their website hearing information for the selection of a school site; repeals requirements that information for those hearings be posted physically (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB327/SB69 - Increases size of the Board of Community College Trustees for Anne Arundel County by two members, requires Governor ‘to the extent practicable’ take into effect geographic and ethnic representation when appointing members to the board (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB358/SB151 - Creates Workgroup on Health And Wellness in Prince George’s County; group must issue report to Governor, General Assembly, Prince George’s County Executive, and Chair of Prince George’s County Council by December 1, 2025 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB367/SB527 - Requires community colleges in state to ensure access to contraception at all times (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024) Read more: New bill expands 24/7 contraception access to include community colleges

HB378 - Requires individual must have a baccalaureate degree to be licensed as a dietician/nutritionist from the State Board of Dietetic Practice (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB386/SB425 - Allows elementary schools participating in the Maryland Meals for Achievement program to serve breakfast in any broadly accessible part of the school, including from “Grab and Go” carts after the arrival of students to school (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB397/SB570 - Requires power and water utilities to create pilot thermal energy systems (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB416 - Prohibits active shooter drills or trainings in schools from including specified activities that may be traumatic for students or school personnel, including loud sounds imitating gun fire or explosions and individuals role-playing as victim or shooter (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB428/SB370 - Creates the Rental Assistance for Community School Families Program and related fund to provide rental assistance to eligible student households at community schools (takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB431/SB411 - Renames the state Department of Veterans Affairs the Department of Veterans and Military Families (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB447/SB440 - Creates state income tax credit for hunting and donating venison to charity (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB449/SB148 - Requiring at least 40% of funding provided under the comprehensive flood management grant program be used for projects located in or directly benefiting underserved or overburdened communities and areas in which over 90% of households are at extreme risk of flooding in the next 30 years (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB455/SB677 - Beginning in 2026 requires tire recycling fee, bay restoration fee, admissions and amusement tax, alcoholic beverage tax, digital advertising gross revenues tax, motor carrier tax, motor fuel tax, sales and use tax, and tobacco tax returns be filed electronically with office of Comptroller (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB472/SB540 - Creates the School Mapping Data Program to provide funds to produce school mapping data - floor and room layouts, etc - for each public school in the county, including charter schools (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB495 - Requires meetings of the Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission that involve interviews of, deliberation about, or action on a candidate for appointment to the county board be open to the public (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB497/SB508 - Increases fee for a nonresident sika deer stamp from $25 to $200 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB522 - Requires each local board of education to establish policies to accommodate students who need to participate in telehealth appointments scheduled during the school day (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB539/SB567 - Cameron Carden Act of 2024; requires public institutions to authorize a student to withdraw and reimburse the student for tuition and fees paid for a certain semester under certain circumstances including mental health reasons (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024) Read more: Maryland lawmakers consider bill to reimburse college students on mental health leave

HB548/SB1009 - Establishes the Task Force on Responsible Use of Natural Psychedelic Substances; task force must produce report and send to Governor and General Assembly by December 15, 2025 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024) Read more: Maryland lawmakers consider task force to decriminalize psychedelics

HB569/SB395 - Public community colleges must consider English as Second Language or English language learner courses as eligible for either world language or humanities electives credit toward a student’s associate degree; requires such courses taken at a public community college to transfer to any institution of higher education in Maryland (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024) Read more: New Maryland bill gives credit to multilingual students for English-learning courses

HB575 - Makes numerous changes to provisions regarding victim compensation awarded through the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB576/SB453 - Requires counties establish an Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program; allows courts to order individuals to go into program for at least one year following specified court proceedings (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2025)

HB577/SB1107 - Establishes a study on whether to create a homeless shelter licensing program in the Department of Housing and Community Development (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB580/SB477 - Increases the amount of paid leave for uniformed services training or active uniformed services duty in a reserve unit of the armed forces or in the organized militia from 15 to 30 days (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB581/SB472 - Requires each department and independent unit of State government to create a catalog containing specified information of each type of permit, license, or certificate that it issues (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB582/SB473 - Creates Pava LaPere Innovation Acceleration Grant Program and the Baltimore Innovation Initiative Pilot Program to provide funding for certain technology start-up companies (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB599 - Establishes the Maryland Community Investment Corporation to make investments and financial assistance available to low-income communities (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB604/SB478 - Allows employers to create hiring and promotion preference for spouses of active members of U.S Armed Forces (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB607 - Allows residents who can’t fill out a FAFSA to be eligible for the Maryland Community Promise Scholarship Program (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB609 - Allows employees of public libraries to seek collective bargaining (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB618/SB380 - Creates Police Recruitment and Retention Workgroup; must produce report and send to Governor and General Assembly by December 30, 2025 (takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB646/SB108 - Increases state income tax subtraction modification to $7-thousand for police auxiliary or reserve volunteer (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB662 - Requires child care teachers at large child care home facilities be at least 18 years of age (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB678 - Requires four-year public institutions of higher education to conduct targeted recruitment and outreach efforts each year (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB688/SB616 - Requires Governor beginning in fiscal year 2025 and fiscal years thereafter to include $5-million in budget for the Maryland Historical Trust to provide grants to museums (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB710/SB559 - Creates Household Goods Movers Registration Fund within the Maryland Department of Labor (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB715/SB533 - Offers certain complimentary fishing and hunting licenses to veterans the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs determines are unemployable; exempts those veterans from having to obtain trout stamps (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB723 - Gives Office of the Attorney General power to seek injunctive relief on behalf of the State on the basis of an imminent or ongoing violation of a specified basic right of residents of a facility or assisted living program (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB741/SB804 - Requires the Maryland Stadium Authority to study and make recommendations on the feasibility of establishing and operating a sports tourism facility at Reisterstown Regional Park; report must be submitted by July 1, 2025 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB773/SB597 - Establishes the Individuals with Disabilities and Service-Disabled Veterans Boating Fund to provide sailing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding opportunities for those groups (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB808/SB456 - Creates a local delivery service permit to allow delivery of alcoholic beverages from retail outlets (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB811 - Creates Financial Well-Being pilot program at University of Maryland-College Park and Morgan State University (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB821/SB654 - Creates a student support specialist network with specified membership in each public high school in Prince George’s County (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB845/SB1105 - Requires the Comptroller to implement and administer an individual income tax credit eligibility awareness campaign to identify underserved individuals who may be eligible to claim an individual income tax credit (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB873/SB704 - Expands eligibility for the Appraisal Gap From Historic Redlining Financial Assistance Program to include individuals who purchase certain qualified property after a qualified project is completed, at an affordable sales price as determined by certain regulations, and as an owner-occupant (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB929/SB854 - Requires the Secretary of Agriculture to implement nuisance insects control plans if the county or municipality in which the nuisance insects are located agrees to pay 50% of the costs associated with the project (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB945/SB771 - Allows an individual seeking an initial teaching certificate meet one of four qualifications: pass a nationally recognized portfolio-based assessment of teaching ability; pass a basic skills assessment; earned a minimum overall cumulative grade point average of 3.0; submit documentation satisfactory to the Maryland Department of Education of satisfactory evaluation from a local school system for the completion of a rigorous teacher induction program (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB950 - Requires the Governor, for fiscal 2026 and each fiscal year thereafter, to include in the annual budget an appropriation from the Transportation Trust Fund of at least $80,533,314 to the Locally Operated Transit System Grant Program (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB998/SB846 - Requires Maryland Department of Labor to study the effect of ‘ghosting’ - failure of a claimant for unemployment benefits who is scheduled for a job interview to attend the interview or maintain contact with the employer after the interview is scheduled - on the actively seeking work requirement of the unemployment system (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1013 - Authorizes a licensed clinical professional counselor to sign a certificate of illness or disability that is required for a state employee to be paid when the employee uses five or more consecutive workdays of sick leave (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1044 - Generally prohibits the Judicial, Legislative, or Executive Branch of State government from developing or implementing an application or hiring process that uses a GED, high school diploma, college or other higher education degree as a limitation for who can apply for a specified position (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1056- Prohibits a “340B manufacturer”, wholesale drug distributor, third-party logistics provider from directly or indirectly denying, restricting, prohibiting, discriminating against, or limiting the acquisition or delivery of a “340B drug” to a pharmacy on behalf of a “covered entity”; a violation is an unfair, abusive, or deceptive trade practice under the Maryland Consumer Protection Act subject to applicable penalties (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1064/SB897 - Allows state income tax subtraction for death benefit payment under a collective bargaining agreement for the surviving spouse or other beneficiary of a law enforcement officer or firefighter whose death arises out of or in the course of their job; retroactive to December 31, 2021 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1068/SB577 - Requires the Comptroller to offer an individual filing a Maryland resident individual income tax return electronically the opportunity to register to be an organ donor (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1076/SB1091 - Requires by January 1, 2025 that local boards of education require student textbook publishers to provide electronic versions for blind and visually impaired students (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1081/SB840 - Establishes that automatic license plate reader data captured by existing law may not be sold for any purpose by a law enforcement agency or vendor contracted by a law enforcement agency; may not be uploaded by the law enforcement agency or a vendor contracted by the law enforcement agency for any reason, except to database owned or operated by the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1127/SB950 - Makes sexual assault forensic exams done via telehealth free for victims in certain cases; requires Maryland Sexual Assault Evidence Kit Policy and Funding Committee to study feasibility of a telehealth program in the State; report must be sent to General Assembly by December 1, 2024 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1143 - Creates the Maryland Emergency Department Wait Time Reduction Commission; by January 1 each year, the commission must report its findings and recommendations, as specified, to the Governor and the General Assembly (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1157/SB937 - Establishes the Grow Your Own Educators Grant Program to provide support to eligible non certified education support professionals interested in teaching who pledge to fulfill a service obligation (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1192 - Removes disqualification for a conviction, active parole, or probation for nonviolent misdemeanors outside of gambling charges within seven years of arrest for video lottery employee licenses applicants who will not work in gaming or security (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1195 - Elijah’s Law; requires the State Departments of Education and Health jointly develop guidelines to reduce the risk of exposure to anaphylactic major food allergens in child care settings (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1199/SB891 - Requires the Maryland Transportation Institute to conduct a study on improving the MobilityLink paratransit service; report must be sent to Governor and General Assembly by July 1, 2025 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1212 - Requires the State Retirement Agency to employ a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1219 - Requires each public school to develop and implement a cardiac emergency response plan beginning in the 2024-2025 school year (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1386 - Requires each employee of public and nonpublic schools to receive training on the prevention of antisemitism and Islamophobia each year (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1439/SB1092 - Increases the annual surcharge on vehicle registration fees that supports emergency medical services from $17 to $40 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1482 - Increases the uninsured motorist penalties that apply when required insurance on a motor vehicle registered in the State terminates or otherwise lapses during its registration period (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1492/SB1042 - Requires each public school that administers the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery to notify students and their parents or guardians two weeks before administering the ASVAB of the option to withhold the release of a student’s personal information and ASVAB test scores to military recruiters (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1498 - Prohibits an individual from aiding or abetting the unauthorized practice of massage therapy in the State; violator is guilty of a felony and subject to a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to one year for first offense and a fine of up to $20,000 per day or imprisonment for up to five years for subsequent offenses (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB1 - Creates energy salesperson license for specified persons selling electricity or gas supply agreements: alters regulatory requirements for the marketing and sale of electricity and gas by retail suppliers and utilities (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB33 - Generally requires local school systems to assist high school students in preparing for admission to registered apprenticeship programs in a manner similar to how they assist students in preparing for admission to postsecondary institutions (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB134 - Creates Correctional Ombudsman Unit (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB135 - Creates Workgroup to Study Funding for the Westernport Wastewater Treatment Facility; must produce report with recommendations for Governor and General Assembly by December 1, 2024 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB181 - Requires the Governor for fiscal years 2026 through 2028 to include each year in annual budget $1.0 million to be used solely as an operating grant to qualifying nonprofits for the purpose of providing training to formerly incarcerated individuals in automotive repair (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB202 - Establishes a State income tax credit for qualified expenses paid or incurred by an individual who provides care to a qualified adult family member and whose federal adjusted gross income does not exceed $75,000 or $150,000 if filing a joint return (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB205 - Requires the Governor, the President of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House to ensure that one member of the Board of Regents of the University System of Maryland is a graduate of a historically Black college or university in the state (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB210 - Extends authority of paramedics to administer flu and COVID-19 immunizations until January 1, 2030 (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB303 - Alters definition of shellfish according to Department of Natural Resources to ‘live bivalves and bivalve shells’ from ‘live oysters, seed oysters, oyster shells, live hard-shell clams, live soft-shell clams, and clam shells’ (Gov. Moore signed 4/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB448 - Creates the Commission to Study African American Civil War Soldiers in Maryland with the goal of creating recommendations to fund, design, build, and locate a memorial dedicated to African American Civil War Soldiers in Maryland to be submitted to Governor and General Assembly by December 1, 2024 (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB482 - ENOUGH Act; creates the Special Secretary of the Governor’s Office of Children to establish the ENOUGH grant program designed to advance place-based strategies targeting child poverty (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024) Read more: Moore signs ENOUGH Act, inspired in part by Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

SB579 - Requires the Maryland Department of Education to report to the General Assembly by December 1, 2024 on a cost estimate for providing free breakfast and lunch to all students in public schools (signed by Gov. Moore 4/25, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB615 - Designates September 30th as Maryland Veterans Suicide Prevention Day (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB740 - Nick’s Law; authorizes a court to prohibit a person from operating a vessel on the waters of the State for up to two years instead of at most one year if the person is convicted of operating or attempting to operate a vessel while under the influence of alcohol; if a person’s violation resulted in the death of another, a court may prohibit the person, upon conviction, from operating a vessel on the waters of the State for up to five years (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB822 - Expands eligibility for state income tax deductions for police officers who live in jurisdictions with a crime rate higher than the state crime rate (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB943 - Allows local jurisdictions to use bus lane monitoring systems to enforce prohibition on vehicles driving in dedicated bus lanes (signed by Gov. Moore 5/16, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB1068 - Establishes legislative intent that the Department of Information Technology evaluate the potential of artificial intelligence in creating a statewide virtual 3-1-1 portal (signed by Gov. Moore 5/9, takes effect July 1, 2024)