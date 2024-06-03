‘We need a bridge’; Survey finds rebuild necessary following Key Bridge collapse

A report from the Maryland Chamber of Commerce highlights the urgent need for investment in infrastructure after the Key Bridge collapsed in late March. A cargo ship struck a pillar of the bridge, causing a part of the 1.6-mile span to topple into the Patapsco River.

The report surveyed 51 businesses, with more than half citing significant employee impacts due to congested roadways. The survey includes feedback from various-sized enterprises, with 43 classified as small businesses while others have up to 12,000 employees.

Mary Kane, who heads the state’s Chamber of Commerce, worries about the ripple effects. Businesses may relocate out of the area or struggle to hire employees because of extended commute times.

The report from the Chamber calls for sustained transportation funding.

“It's actually being cognizant of what we need and fixing our roads and not just being complacent on ‘well that's fine we'll worry about it next year,’ can't do that,” said Kane.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Transportation Authority will lose about $54 million in toll revenue without the bridge, about 8 percent of its overall toll income, according to its 2024 Traffic and Toll Revenue Forecast Update.

In the weeks since the Key Bridge collapsed, Gov. Wes Moore pledged to protect all critical infrastructure. “I will not be satisfied until I can look over this same site and see the Francis Scott Key Bridge standing again,” said Moore at a news conference last month, adding that safeguarding critical infrastructure throughout the state continues to be his focus.

In addition to advocating for more transportation funding, the Chamber is launching a disaster readiness program to support business owners in the wake of catastrophes like the Key Bridge collapse.

Kane, the CEO of Maryland’s Chamber of Commerce, said the Key Bridge collapse revealed that many enterprises are unprepared for such disasters. Without hazard insurance or access to capital, businesses can falter in the aftermath of such events.

“One of the things that we want to do is be a resource,” said Kane. “That if something happens here in our state, and businesses want to contribute or help in any way, they can come to us, and we can tell them what people need.”

The Chamber will connect businesses that want to offer assistance. It will also coordinate with government agencies to ensure relief efforts are aligned.

“I don't want to be at the last minute just setting something up,” she said.

The program is set to go live by the end of the summer.