Replacing Key Bridge could cost nearly $2 billion, take until 2028 to finish, official says

State officials on Thursday said it could take nearly $2 billion to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in the clearest picture yet of efforts to replace a vital part of the local community and economy.

The state wants to be “as aggressive as we can” but also set a realistic timeline for delivery, with an estimate for completion by fall 2028, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said.

The project will cost between $1.7 and $1.9 billion. Key Bridge was a lynchpin for the Port of Baltimore’s access to out-of-state markets and played a pivotal role in travel along the northeast corridor, Wiedefeld said. Roughly $21.5 billion in freight traveled across the bridge in 2023 alone, according to his department.

