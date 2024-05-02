© 2024 WYPR
Replacing Key Bridge could cost nearly $2 billion, take until 2028 to finish, official says

The Baltimore Banner | By Daniel Zawodny
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:49 PM EDT
The wreckage of the Key Bridge collapse, with the Domino Sugar factory in the foreground, is seen from the Baltimore World Trade Center on April 6. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
Kylie Cooper
/
The Baltimore Banner
The wreckage of the Key Bridge collapse, with the Domino Sugar factory in the foreground, is seen from the Baltimore World Trade Center on April 6.

State officials on Thursday said it could take nearly $2 billion to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in the clearest picture yet of efforts to replace a vital part of the local community and economy.

The state wants to be “as aggressive as we can” but also set a realistic timeline for delivery, with an estimate for completion by fall 2028, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said.

The project will cost between $1.7 and $1.9 billion. Key Bridge was a lynchpin for the Port of Baltimore’s access to out-of-state markets and played a pivotal role in travel along the northeast corridor, Wiedefeld said. Roughly $21.5 billion in freight traveled across the bridge in 2023 alone, according to his department.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Replacing Key Bridge could cost nearly $2 billion, take until 2028 to finish, official says

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
The Baltimore Banner Francis Scott Key Bridge collapseBaltimore CityPatapsco RiverPort of BaltimoreMaryland economy
Daniel Zawodny
See stories by Daniel Zawodny
