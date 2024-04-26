First company files suit against owns of the Dali, which brought down Key Bridge in Baltimore

American Publishing LLC is the first business to bring suit against Grace Ocean Private, the company that owns the Dali, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month.

The company, which produces products like the United States Cybersecurity Magazine, says it saw an 84% drop in revenue in April 2024 compared to the same month last year.

“There was no other reason for this dramatic loss of income other than the destruction of the Key Bridge,” the court filing states.

The suit challenges Grace Ocean’s bid for limited liability, which would cap its responsibility at around $44 million.

Sean Pribyl, a partner at Holland and Knight, said the company must now show the vessel was unseaworthy or that neglect was taking place in order to show that liability limitation should not be granted.

“This is the beginning of the legal conversation,” said Thomas Kline, a partner at Kline & Specter. “There are certain stringent requirements that need to be met by the company.”

The suit alleges that the Grace Ocean provided the ship with an incompetent crew, unseaworthy equipment and failed to maintain the vessel in a reasonable manner.

The claims are similar to those brought by the city of Baltimore on April 21, as it also challenged the limited liability claim.

The city says it is due payment for the replacement of the bridge, the costs of the obstruction to the river, costs for the loss of tax revenue, funds for the cleanup and money for the nuisance suffered by the residents of Baltimore.

“The Port of Baltimore was no stranger to large freighters like the Dali,” the lawyers representing Baltimore wrote in the filing. “For more than four decades, cargo ships made thousands of trips every year under the Key Bridge without incident. There was nothing about March 26, 2024 that should have changed that. But Petitioners, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Pte Ltd saw fit to put a clearly unseaworthy vessel into the water.”

On April 15, Baltimore announced it was hiring trial firm DiCello Levitt and Philadelphia law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky Trial Lawyers to “launch legal action to hold the wrongdoers responsible and to mitigate the immediate and long-term harm caused to Baltimore City residents.”

The families of two of the six people who died in the bridge collapse are currently suing the company.

The incident is under multiple investigations. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard are looking into how the incident happened. The FBI also raided the vessel last Monday, likely opening its own criminal investigation.