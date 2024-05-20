© 2024 WYPR
Dali cargo ship leaves Key Bridge collapse. Watch its trip back to port.

The Baltimore Banner | By Lillian Reed
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:40 AM EDT
The Dali cargo ship begins to move on Monday morning from the Key Bridge wreckage site. (Wesley Lapointe/For The Baltimore Banner)
The Dali cargo ship begins to move on Monday morning from the Key Bridge wreckage site.

The Dali is on the move again.

The massive cargo vessel became buoyant around 6:40 a.m on Monday. Tugboats began moving Dali around 7 a.m. thanks to favorable environmental conditions, according to a statement from Unified Command.

Officials shared photos on social media of the Key Bridge site visible for the first time in months without the vessel.

Crews prepared over the weekend to refloat and relocate the Dali, a major milestone in the effort to clear wreckage of the Key Bridge and fully reopen the Port of Baltimore.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Dali cargo ship leaves Key Bridge collapse. Watch its trip back to port.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
The Baltimore Banner Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsePatapsco RiverPort of BaltimoreBaltimore City
Lillian Reed
