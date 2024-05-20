The Dali is on the move again.

The massive cargo vessel became buoyant around 6:40 a.m on Monday. Tugboats began moving Dali around 7 a.m. thanks to favorable environmental conditions, according to a statement from Unified Command.

Officials shared photos on social media of the Key Bridge site visible for the first time in months without the vessel.

Progress update: the M/V DALI is seen in transit with the @portofbalt in the background. pic.twitter.com/3cOwoeqfLI — USACE Baltimore (@USACEBaltimore) May 20, 2024

Crews prepared over the weekend to refloat and relocate the Dali, a major milestone in the effort to clear wreckage of the Key Bridge and fully reopen the Port of Baltimore.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Dali cargo ship leaves Key Bridge collapse. Watch its trip back to port.

