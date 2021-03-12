Maryland Transit Administration

-
A new report co-authored by today's guests finds serious public health impacts from the city's inadequate bus & rail system.
-
Transit officials, school officials and transit riders appeared virtually before the Baltimore City Council Wednesday night to discuss the Maryland…
-
The MTA faces a Fall deadline for its nearly two-decades-old Central Maryland Transportation Plan, so how will it address the needs of riders in the midst…
-
Before Megan heads home from a grueling shift of treating patients with COVID-19, the emergency department nurse heads to a locker room. “I'll change…