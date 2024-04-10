© 2024 WYPR
Business and community resilient after Key Bridge collapse

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 10, 2024 at 11:03 AM EDT
Workers at Pompeian Olive Oil, Inc. gather outside the facility on Pulaski Highway. Photo: Pompeian, Inc.
Workers at Pompeian Olive Oil, Inc. gather outside the facility on Pulaski Highway. Photo: Pompeian, Inc.
Neighbors on a potential homebuyers tour in Dundalk, sponsored by Dundalk Renaissance. Photo: Dundalk Renaissance
Neighbors on a potential homebuyers tour in Dundalk, sponsored by Dundalk Renaissance. Photo: Dundalk Renaissance

Pompeian Olive Oil has employed locals for more than a century. Since the Key Bridge collapse, how have they supported workers and kept their product flowing? Mouna Aissaoui, executive vice president and chief operating officer, fills us in.

Then, Dundalk is home to a diverse community of people affected by the tragedy. We hear how they’re faring from Tasha Gresham-James, executive director of Dundalk Renaissance. And Giuliana Valencia-Banks, Baltimore County chief of immigrant affairs, talks about her work with the families of the workers who died in the accident.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapseDundalkLatinosMaryland businesses
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
