Business and community resilient after Key Bridge collapse

Pompeian Olive Oil has employed locals for more than a century. Since the Key Bridge collapse, how have they supported workers and kept their product flowing? Mouna Aissaoui, executive vice president and chief operating officer, fills us in.

Then, Dundalk is home to a diverse community of people affected by the tragedy. We hear how they’re faring from Tasha Gresham-James, executive director of Dundalk Renaissance. And Giuliana Valencia-Banks, Baltimore County chief of immigrant affairs, talks about her work with the families of the workers who died in the accident.