© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

'God be the bridge': Turner Station comes together for prayer in Baltimore

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen HarvieMelissa GerrWambui Kamau
Published March 28, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT
A woman lifts her hands in worship at a church vigil that took place at Mount Olive Baptist Church of Turner Station on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Photo: Wambui Kamau, WYPR.
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
The Turner Station community in Dundalk located near where the Francis Scott Key Bridge once stood, held a vigil at Mount Olive Baptist Church of Turner Station where people of all denominations were welcome. Here, a woman lifts her hands in worship during the vigil. Photo: Wambui Kamau

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge would be a disaster in any case, but the deaths of six Latino construction workers who were on the bridge makes it a heart-rending tragedy. We hear from Clara Longo de Freitas, a neighborhood reporter at The Baltimore Banner, about a vigil held in their memories and about support coming from the Latino community.

Links:
More FSK Bridge reporting
Support for families of Key Bridge collapse.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordFrancis Scott Key bridge collapse
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau