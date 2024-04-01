Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on recovery efforts following Key Bridge collapse

Workers removed a 200-ton segment of the one of the spans of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge yesterday, according to the office of Gov. Wes Moore, and transported the wreckage to a holding area at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins the show to give the latest updates. On Thursday, the Secretary announced Maryland is to receive $60 million of emergency relief funds as a first tranche of support in the recovery and rebuilding process of the bridge.