Midday

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on recovery efforts following Key Bridge collapse

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, at podium, accompanied by officials including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., speaks during a news conference near the scene where a container ship collided with a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Dundalk, Md., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, at podium, accompanied by officials including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., speaks during a news conference near the scene where a container ship collided with a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Dundalk, Md., Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Workers removed a 200-ton segment of the one of the spans of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge yesterday, according to the office of Gov. Wes Moore, and transported the wreckage to a holding area at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins the show to give the latest updates. On Thursday, the Secretary announced Maryland is to receive $60 million of emergency relief funds as a first tranche of support in the recovery and rebuilding process of the bridge.

