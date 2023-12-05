“We condemn…all forms of hate,” Baltimore City councilmembers explain abstention on antisemitism resolution

On Monday night, a last-minute resolution condemning the actions of militant group Hamas and denouncing antisemitism failed in the Baltimore City Council after four members decided to abstain. On Tuesday, those four members sent out a joint-letter explaining their decision.

Ultimately, the abstaining members said they felt the resolution was “incomplete” because it did not acknowledge the “millions of Palestinians and members of Islamic faith” who they noted have also faced oppression and discrimination.

The resolution by Councilmember Isaac Yitzy Schleifer was not on the regular agenda for review. Instead councilmembers saw it for the first time, placed on their desks, at the regular meeting. It needed 12 votes for immediate adoption.

Councilmembers Ryan Dorsey (D-3), Kristerfer Burnett (D-8), Phyllicia Porter (D-10) and Odette Ramos (D-14) abstained from voting.

“First and foremost, we unequivocally condemn the actions of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization by numerous countries and international entities,” the letter began.

“It is essential to emphasize that our condemnation of Hamas should not be misconstrued as a lack of support for the Palestinian people. We stand in solidarity with Palestinians and Israelis who yearn for a peaceful and prosperous future.”

The councilmembers expressed concern that the body suspended its procedural rules to adopt a resolution that did not go through the usual submission process, saying that the “urgency” to adopt the resolution without “meaningful conversation” was “deeply troubling.” They then went on to express disappointment that the resolution did not denounce Islamophobia, which the councilmembers said “is equally disheartening.”

“Council members represent diverse constituencies across Baltimore City, including vibrant Islamic communities. Failing to explicitly include the discrimination of the Islamic community in the resolution not only neglects a significant segment of our population but also risks perpetuating injustices that should have no place in our democratic society,” said the councilmembers in their letter.

They also noted that on October 16th, the council held a moment of silence for innocent victims of attacks in Israel and Gaza.

On Monday night, after the resolution failed, Councilmember Schleifer admitted the resolution was “last-minute.” He introduced, in part, because he said Baltimore’s Jewish population is “feeling very isolated and alone.”

After the resolution failed, Schleifer said the resolution embodied “the double standard” of different treatment for Jewish people.

“It sends the message that hate is only okay if it's being perpetuated against Jews. Murder is only okay if you're murdering Jews. And that sends a horrible message to the people of Baltimore,” he said to reporters.

Councilmember Schleifer did not immediately return a request for comment on the statement from the four abstaining councilmembers.

The full letter can be read below: