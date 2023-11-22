Maryland Commission on Hate Crimes member suspended after anti-Israeli posts

Attorney General Anthony Brown has suspended a member of the Maryland Commission on Hate Crimes Response and Prevention, citing personal social media posts that he said “risk disrupting the work and mission of the Commission.”

Brown’s office learned last week about Zainab Chaudry’s Facebook posts, according to a news release.

The Facebook page of Chaudry, who is also the Maryland director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, is filled with posts related to the current Israel-Hamas war. CAIR is a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group.

An Oct. 26 post by Chaudry reads: “I will never be able to understand how the world summoned up rage for 40 fake Israeli babies while completely turning a blind eye to 3,000 real Palestinian babies.”

