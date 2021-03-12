-
The Baltimore City Council has passed a bill to create an office to end homelessness and create a permanently funded housing voucher program. Currently,…
-
The city has put a busy business corridor in northeast Baltimore on a “road diet” — reducing the number of lanes for cars and installing floating bus…
-
A package of charter amendments being introduced at Monday’s Baltimore City Council meeting would give its members the ability to oust a mayor and…
-
Every elected leader in the city of Baltimore has been asked by the inspector general to provide a list of the boards and commissions they may serve on,…
-
Baltimore City Council gave preliminary approval Monday night to a measure that would create a $20 million trust fund aimed at affordable housing. The…
-
Five bills were introduced at Monday night’s Baltimore City Council meeting that would bring major changes to the city’s charter. WYPR’s Dominique Maria…
-
District Three City Councilman Ryan Dorsey and the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition unveiled a charter amendment that calls for an independent inspector…
-
Maryland’s General Assembly approved a bill to establish funding for complete streets. Last night Baltimore City Council’s land use and transportation…
-
NewsBaltimore City Council nearly unanimously confirmed Acting Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa as the new commissioner last night. WYPR’s City Hall…