Israel and Gaza through Marylander's eyes: Trauma and healing
Aftermath of the massacre by terrorist group Hamas, at Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Rabbi Daniel Burg
Bullet holes in a wall in Ofakim, the city of 40,000 who lost 50 people to Hamas terror within hours on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Rabbi Daniel Burg
A group of US conservative Judaism rabbis traveled to Israel for a listening and solidarity mission Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2023. They were not in harms way but issued safety gear out of an abundance of caution. Pictured, Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg of Beth Am Synagogue, Baltimore. Photo: Provided
Participants at the first 'Visions of Peace' event, creating flower art prior to a group discussion. The event brought together people and clergy from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths to express feelings about the war in Gaza. Photo: Jonathan Bregel
Sumayyah Bilal (L) and Rebekka Paisner (R) organized 'Visions of Peace.' The event brought together people and clergy from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths to express feelings about the war in Gaza. Photo: Jonathan Bregel
"Visions of Peace" brought together people and clergy from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths to express feelings about the war in Gaza. Photo: Jonathan Bregel
Local clergy Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg traveled to Israel on a listening and solidarity mission. He bore witness to massacre sites and met with families of those taken hostage - we hear how they cope as they await news. The we hear from Sumayyah Bilal and Rebekka Paisner, two friends who bring their Jewish and Muslim communities together in Baltimore in hopes of fostering empathy and understanding.
Links: Towards Wholeness, Sun. Nov. 5 at 4:30p.; Visions of Peace on Nov. 8 at 6:30pm.