Israel and Gaza through Marylander's eyes: Trauma and healing

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published November 1, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
Aftermath of the massacre by terrorist group Hamas, at Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Rabbi Daniel Burg
1 of 6  — 7C47F93F-F086-4437-842D-41E0D50A6E7E.JPG
Aftermath of the massacre by terrorist group Hamas, at Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Rabbi Daniel Burg
Bullet holes in a wall in Ofakim, the city of 40,000 who lost 50 people to a Hamas attack in a matter of hours on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Rabbi Daniel Burg
2 of 6  — 397374414_10160615593848876_4679675737090423489_n.jpg
Bullet holes in a wall in Ofakim, the city of 40,000 who lost 50 people to Hamas terror within hours on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Rabbi Daniel Burg
A group of US conservative Judaism rabbis traveled to Israel for a listening and solidarity mission Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2023. They were not in harms way but issued safety gear out of an abundance of caution. Pictured, Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg of Beth Am Synagogue, Baltimore. Photo: Provided
3 of 6  — 8F0B403D-D892-4689-A4D6-55EE25765B5D.JPG
A group of US conservative Judaism rabbis traveled to Israel for a listening and solidarity mission Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2023. They were not in harms way but issued safety gear out of an abundance of caution. Pictured, Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg of Beth Am Synagogue, Baltimore. Photo: Provided
Participants at the first Visions of Peace event creating flower art prior to a group discussion. The event brought together people and clergy from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths to express feelings about the war in Gaza. Photo: by Jonathan Bregel
4 of 6  — 10.25.23_Light Street6.jpg
Participants at the first 'Visions of Peace' event, creating flower art prior to a group discussion. The event brought together people and clergy from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths to express feelings about the war in Gaza. Photo: Jonathan Bregel
Sumayyah Bilal (L) and Rebekka Paisner (R) organized 'Visions of Peace.' The event brought together people and clergy from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths to express feelings about the war in Gaza. Photo: Jonathan Bregel
5 of 6  — 10.25.23_Light Street18.jpg
Sumayyah Bilal (L) and Rebekka Paisner (R) organized 'Visions of Peace.' The event brought together people and clergy from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths to express feelings about the war in Gaza. Photo: Jonathan Bregel
"Visions of Peace" brought together people and clergy from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths to express feelings about the war in Gaza. Photo: Jonathan Bregel
6 of 6  — 10.25.23_Light Street26.jpg
"Visions of Peace" brought together people and clergy from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths to express feelings about the war in Gaza. Photo: Jonathan Bregel

Local clergy Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg traveled to Israel on a listening and solidarity mission. He bore witness to massacre sites and met with families of those taken hostage - we hear how they cope as they await news. The we hear from Sumayyah Bilal and Rebekka Paisner, two friends who bring their Jewish and Muslim communities together in Baltimore in hopes of fostering empathy and understanding.

Links: Towards Wholeness, Sun. Nov. 5 at 4:30p.; Visions of Peace on Nov. 8 at 6:30pm.

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
