Israel and Gaza through Marylander's eyes: Trauma and healing

Local clergy Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg traveled to Israel on a listening and solidarity mission. He bore witness to massacre sites and met with families of those taken hostage - we hear how they cope as they await news. The we hear from Sumayyah Bilal and Rebekka Paisner, two friends who bring their Jewish and Muslim communities together in Baltimore in hopes of fostering empathy and understanding.

Links: Towards Wholeness, Sun. Nov. 5 at 4:30p.; Visions of Peace on Nov. 8 at 6:30pm.