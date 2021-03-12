Councilman Kristerfer Burnett

-
Last fall, Baltimore voters approved a public financing fund for elections throughout the city. Now, the City Council is considering a bill that spells…
-
Computers in the Baltimore city government have been infected with ransomware, disrupting the city’s technology systems and rendering email and other…
-
A package of charter amendments being introduced at Monday’s Baltimore City Council meeting would give its members the ability to oust a mayor and…
-
Every elected leader in the city of Baltimore has been asked by the inspector general to provide a list of the boards and commissions they may serve on,…
-
Measures to be introduced at Monday night’s city council meeting would require local lobbyists to disclose more information and create public financing…