Midday

What's the path forward for Palestinians in Gaza?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
Trucks with humanitarian aid for the 'Gaza Strip enter from Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. AP Photo: Fatima Shbair

Dr. James Zogby joins us to discuss how the Biden administrations actions during the Israel-Hamas war might cost the President crucial Arab American votes in 2024.

A recent poll from the New York Times and Siena College found Trump leading Biden in six crucial battleground states.

Zogby is a co-founder of the Arab American Institute, which advocates on behalf of the 3.7 million Arab Americans across the country. He is also the Director of Zogby Research Services, a firm that takes the pulse of public sentiment across the Middle East.

2024 ElectionUS Foreign Relations
Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
