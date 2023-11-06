What's the path forward for Palestinians in Gaza?

Dr. James Zogby joins us to discuss how the Biden administrations actions during the Israel-Hamas war might cost the President crucial Arab American votes in 2024.

A recent poll from the New York Times and Siena College found Trump leading Biden in six crucial battleground states.

Zogby is a co-founder of the Arab American Institute, which advocates on behalf of the 3.7 million Arab Americans across the country. He is also the Director of Zogby Research Services, a firm that takes the pulse of public sentiment across the Middle East.

Dr. James Zogby is an esteemed Middle East policy expert and the co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based organization which serves as the political and policy research arm of the Arab American community. Dr. Zogby is also director of Zogby Research Services, a firm that has conducted groundbreaking surveys across the Middle East. (photo courtesy James Zogby)

