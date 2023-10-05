Here are the 3 governance models the Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task force is considering

In an hours-long meeting, the 13-member Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force created to produce recommendations on governance and upgrades of the shared water and sewer system, whittled down different governance models from five to three, for the city-owned water and wastewater system that serves millions in the Baltimore region.

Members will turn in their recommendations to Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olzewski and Governor Wes Moore at the end of January.

So what’s on the table?



Intermunicipal Service Agreement (ISA)— In an ISA, there are “written agreements between municipalities that result in services provided to residents and ratepayers.” WSP, the consultants hired to advise the work group say the current model is akin to an Intermunicipal Service Agreement (ISA). “This would be the do nothing option?” asked Yosef Kebede, the director of Howard County’s Department of Public Works (DPW). “This is the as-is option,” said Neil Callahan, a consultant. “When we are talking about what it might be in the future, it would be modified…to make it function better or share costs differently. We want to be very clear about that. When we talk about the future of looking at an intermunicipal agreement, it's not what you have now.”

Wholesale Service Agreement (WSA)— In a WSA, Baltimore City would provide water in bulk to surrounding counties, rather than delivering the water to individual households, said Dan Benko, a consultant with WSP. He added that such an agreement is “relatively common.” For example, DC Water provides wholesale wastewater services to adjacent counties in both Maryland and Virginia to millions of people in the region.

Special District/Authority— Special districts have the authority to charge fees, issue revenue bonds and render services. Earlier this week, the Baltimore City Council unanimously approved a resolution urging the Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force to include the City Council in its deliberations. Councilwoman Odette Ramos — who sponsored the bill — said she wants the task force to consider stormwater management, equity, and fair representation for Baltimore City residents on the board of a new governance structure. “We should have been included in the dialogue, and we have not been,” said Ramos. “We own the asset. This means Baltimore City must have majority vote on whatever structure comes about, if one comes about.”

